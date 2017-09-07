 »   »   » TIFF 2017: Priyanka Chopra Is A 'Beauty In Black' & We Just Can't Stop Staring At Her [SEE PHOTOS]

The prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has kickstarted in Canada. Last night, Priyanka Chopra was seen attending the fest for the screening of her Sikkimese production Pahuna - The Little Visitors.

We got our hands on some of PeeCee's pictures from the red carpet and boy, she is looking stunning as ever. Check them out here-

The Lady In Spotlight Priyanka shared this picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "You really pulled everything out of me tonight, @cameronpbailey! Thank you for asking me to share my journey tonight, and for shining a spotlight on women in entertainment .#TIFF2017 #ShareHerJourney A Proud Moment The actress was also a part of TIFF Soiree where she was interviewed by TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey. Hot As Ever PeeCee is a pro when it comes to nailing the red carpet look. She chose a a flared gown with thigh high slit and halter neck. Her bronzed makeup and half hair tied adds to her beauty. Let's Pose Nothing can ever go wrong with that confident smile. Priyanka Chopra's 5 AMAZING FACTS; Know Here | FilmiBeat Namastey Toronto PeeCee is truly a desi girl! Caught In The Act Looks like PeeCee spotted someone familiar in the crowd! *winks* Selfie Moment What's life without selfies?

