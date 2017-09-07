 »   »   » TIFF 2017: Priyanka Chopra Is A 'Beauty In Black' & We Just Can't Stop Staring At Her [SEE PHOTOS]

The prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has kickstarted in Canada. Last night, Priyanka Chopra was seen attending the fest for the screening of her Sikkimese production Pahuna - The Little Visitors.
We got our hands on some of PeeCee's pictures from the red carpet and boy, she is looking stunning as ever. Check them out here-
The Lady In Spotlight
Priyanka shared this picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "You really pulled everything out of me tonight, @cameronpbailey! Thank you for asking me to share my journey tonight, and for shining a spotlight on women in entertainment .#TIFF2017 #ShareHerJourney
A Proud Moment
The actress was also a part of TIFF Soiree where she was interviewed by TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey.
Hot As Ever
PeeCee is a pro when it comes to nailing the red carpet look. She chose a a flared gown with thigh high slit and halter neck. Her bronzed makeup and half hair tied adds to her beauty.
Namastey Toronto
PeeCee is truly a desi girl!
What do you folks have to say about Piggy Chop's red carpet look? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.