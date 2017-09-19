 »   »   » Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Kick-Start Shooting For Baaghi 2 On A Sweet Note!

Real-life lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will be seen together in a film for the first time. We are talking about the much awaited Baaghi 2 where Disha has stepped into Shraddha Kapoor's shoes.

The duo began shooting for this action film yesterday in Pune on the ocassion of producer Sajid Nadiadwala's son's birthday. Read on to know more deets...



Abhi Toh Humne Start Kiya Hai Tiger tweeted this picture from the sets and wrote, ""...and so it begins :) #Baaghi2 @khan_ahmedasas @NGEMovies @DishPatani @WardaNadiadwala @shairaahmedkhan #SajidNadiadwala".

On the other hand, his leading lady Disha tweeted, "And thats how we kick start #Baaghi2 @itigershorff @WardaNadiadwala #SajidNadiadwala @ahmedkhan @ngemovies Abhi toh humne start kiya hai".



One Of The Most Expensive Action Movie Of 2018 The second installment of the 'Baaghi' franchise gears up to set new standards and is touted to be one of the most expensive action films of Bollywood. We hear that the filmmaker has roped in action choreographers and technicians from across the globe.

High-Octane Action Sequences While 'Baaghi' set a benchmark in action films with its high-octane action sequences and authentic martial arts, the sequel is all set to raise the bar higher in the action genre.

Tiger To Shave Off His Head Shroff. Jr would be donning two varied looks in the film. The first poster of the film unveiled the first look of the actor, while for the second avatar he will be going nearly bald.

Prateik Babbar To Play Villain After a long hiatus, Prateik Babbar would be returning back on the big screen as the main antagonist in Baaghi 2.



Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 is slated to release on 27th April, 2018. Stay tuned for more updates.