 »   »   » Who Are The 2 Leading Actresses In Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2?

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Much is being talked about Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 and the actor confirmed that the film will go on floors early next year. However, no much information is given out as to who would be the 2 leading ladies and rumours are rife that Disha Patani and Ananya Pandey might be the one.
"Early next year, I start Student of the Year 2. That's the only film I've confirmed my dates for as of now. The rest will depend on how long this shoot takes. The Rambo shoot is scheduled to kick off towards the end of next year. The film with Hrithik sir will start before that," said Tiger Shroff.
SOTY 2
We're sure if Disha Patani is one of the leading heroines, SOTY 2 will end up being a superhit.
Also View: Red Hot Pictures Of Riya Sen!
Read more about: tiger shroff, disha patani
Story first published: Friday, November 17, 2017, 13:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 17, 2017