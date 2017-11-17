 »   »   » Who Are The 2 Leading Actresses In Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2?

Much is being talked about Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 and the actor confirmed that the film will go on floors early next year. However, no much information is given out as to who would be the 2 leading ladies and rumours are rife that Disha Patani and Ananya Pandey might be the one.

"Early next year, I start Student of the Year 2. That's the only film I've confirmed my dates for as of now. The rest will depend on how long this shoot takes. The Rambo shoot is scheduled to kick off towards the end of next year. The film with Hrithik sir will start before that," said Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani Rumours are doing the rounds that Disha Patani might star in Student Of The Year 2. Good Pair Disha and Tiger will surely be a good pair on screen. Baaghi 2 Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are already shooting for Baaghi 2. Action Scenes Disha Patani will showcase some killer action scenes in Baaghi 2. SOTY 2 We're sure if Disha Patani is one of the leading heroines, SOTY 2 will end up being a superhit. Ananya Pandey Rumours are doing the rounds that Ananya Pandey might star in SOTY 2. Girl Buddies Ananya Pandey is a close friend of Suhana Khan. Gen Next Girls Malaika Arora also called Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya as Gen Next Girls. SRK Birthday Ananya Pandey also attended Shahrukh Khan's 52nd birthday as well. Bollywood Debut? We're sure if Ananya Pandey debuts in Bollywood, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor will soon follow suit.

