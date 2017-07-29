 »   »   » IS THAT A SMART MOVE? Tiger Shroff Will Never Play Negative Roles Because Of This Reason

Tiger Shroff has a massive fan following and keeping that in his mind, the young lad says that he would never indulge in screen villainy.

Unlike Shahrukh Khan who never shied away from doing anti-hero roles, Shroff Jr would instead prefer to take the path which Salman Khan took. Scroll down to read more...

I Have To Think Of Young People Tiger who is quite popular with youngsters- kids and teenagers was quoted as saying by DNA, "I have to think of the young people who come to watch my films. A lot of them look up to us, expect us to set an example." It Is Important To Be Correct In Our Behaviour He quipped, "They follow the clothes we wear, the way we talk and behave. It is very important to be correct in our behaviour towards women, children and elders even on screen." I Want To Project Positivity In My Roles The young actor affirmed that he will not play negative or grey characters. He said, "I'd rather play positive roles. I am a pretty positive person in real life. I'd want to project that positivity in the roles that I play." Is He Following Hrithik Roshan's Steps? When told that by doing so, he's following Hrithik Roshan, Tiger added, "I am so glad to hear that. Hrithik sir has always been my idol. To follow in his footsteps is my greatest desire as an actor." Tiger To Take Tips From Hrithik For Rambo Further, the 'Munna Michael' actor intends to take tips from Hrithik to approach his role in the remake of Rambo to be directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik was the first choice for the desi Rambo. To this, Tiger says, "It is an honour to step into a space created for Hrithik sir."

Meanwhile, do you folks think Tiger is right in turning down grey characters in films? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comment box below.