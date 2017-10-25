 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai FIRST POSTER OUT! Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Are Back On A Mission

After surprising all the fans a day before Diwali by unveiling the teaser poster of Tiger Zinda Hai which had the superstar in a fierce avatar, it's time for one more 'exciting' update.
Salman Khan revealed the first official poster of Tiger Zinda Hai this morning and we can't stop squealing with joy. Have a look at it here...
Tiger- Zoya Are Back
While 'Zoya' Katrina Kaif was missing in the teaser poster, she finally makes her way into the first official poster with 'Tiger' Salman Khan.
In what seems like a high octane action thriller, Tiger and Zoya are seen pulling off an insane action sequence in the poster as they wield their guns and shoot at will trying to take down forces of their nemesis.
Based On True Events
Earlier while speaking to media, Salman had revealed that TZH is inspired by a real life incident. He was quoted as saying, "The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It's a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me".
He had further added, "Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than ‘Ek Tha Tiger' for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai' has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action."
A Nail-Biting Climax
Earlier in one of his tweets, director Ali Abbas Zafar had revealed that the film's climax sequence will involve 10,000 rounds of gunfire, presumably with blanks.
Say Action
Talking about the film's action sequences, Salman had said, "The action scenes that I have shot with the team in Austria and Abu Dhabi are on another level. There are horses, tanks, big weapons and there's this whole army, military backdrop. It's like something you see in Hollywood films."
Sun Kissed Selfie
Currently, Salman and Katrina are shooting for the film's last song in Greece. Yesterday, Kat took to her Instagram page to post a picture from the sets.