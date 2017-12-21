 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai FIRST REVIEW OUT! Salman Khan Delivered A DHAMAAKEDAAR Performance Says Critics

Tiger Zinda Hai Public Review: Salman Khan | Katrina Kaif | Sajjad Delfrooz | Angad Bedi | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the theatres tomorrow (December 22) in India. But in UAE the movie has been released today, where it got a tremendous response.

The reviews of the movie is out already, and critics are saying that it's a must watch. Wait, it does not end here, they are also saying that Salman Khan has delivered a Dhamaakedaar performance in TZH.

Perfect Ending #TigerZindaHai Review: THE MOST THRILLING - EDGE OF THE SEAT Experience EVER! #NoKidding. Salman Khan & YRF Team have done a STUPENDEOUS job of giving the MOST PERFECT end to the year for Bollywood. It couldn't get better than this! Bole toh BAAP movie in all aspects🔥🔥🐯🐯 #TZH

Salman Is Like An Old Wine Salman's eyes ll PIERCE ur senses & so ll his acting! The age old saying: He is like old wine, gets BETTER & BETTER with age. Fierce ATTITUDE, Killer CONFIDENCE & gutsy ACTION🔥 Warning:Be sure that your Heart doesnt POP OUT when he shows up bare-bodied towards the climax😍 #TZH

Katrina's Strongest Perfromance Zoya SIRF Tiger ki WIFE nahi hai. She is the POWER WOMAN! Surprisingly, she is the one to get his man out of trouble most of the times😉 Katrina's STRONGEST performance so far👌👌 Those who say girls have nothing to do in Salman's films, can now SHUT their mouths🖕#TigerZindaHai

The Best Part... The BEST part about #TigerZindaHai is that it not only concentrate on the main story line but also has many sub-plots within the screeplay which gives you ample to LOVE & APPRECIATE! It's the team's BRILLIANCE, not a ONE MAN SHOW as mostly said abt Salman's movies☺☺ #TZH

Stylish Action Around 12 minute non stop action sequences ended on a terrific note with a solid message. Stylish actiona and great dialogues, Everything going perfect so far #TigerZindaHai

Salman Is In Terrific Form Interval #TigerZindaHai is a good entertainer so far. @BeingSalmanKhan is in terrific form so is #KatrinaKaif

Can't be compared with #Sultan, yet so far a thrilling watch. Mission Just Started!

Bhai Looks Super Handsome Interval Direction is bit lazy, but Salman's swag and a decent story is taking the film forward. Be it in blazers, jackets or pathani kurtas, bhai looks super handsome #TigerZindaHai

Keeps You Glued To Your Seats #TigerZindaHai keeps you glued to your seats till the end. @BeingSalmanKhan has delivered one DHAMAAKEDAAR performance - this Tiger is more mature & fierce. (PS: These are my friend's words) TZH IN CINEMAS TOMORROW @TigerZindaHai @aliabbaszafar #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif

For The Uninitiated... Salman and Katrina will be seen together onscreen after almost four years in Ek Tha Tiger's sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai. Those who have come late, Salman Khan plays the role of a RAW agent in the film while Katrina plays a Pakistani agent.



In an interview to a daily, Katrina Kaif revealed that the story of the movie is outstanding, "It's an incredible story I think Ali (Abbas Zafar, the film's director) has taken the story forward in an amazing way. It has been really fun everyday on the set with Ali and Salman. It has been really wonderful.''



Stay tuned for more updates on Tiger Zinda Hai.



Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Prediction: Salman Khan's Film To Cross Rs 200 Crore At The Box Office