 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai: 'Tiger' Salman Khan Is Ready To Gallop Into Your Hearts, 1 Day Left For The Trailer

With just one day remaining for the trailer of the much awaited Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, the makers are making sure that there is a big wave of excitement surrounding the film.
This morning, director Ali Abbas Zafar posted a brand new still featuring Salman Khan and boy, we are totally floored by the superstar's charming avatar. Have a look at it here...
No More Monday Blues
In the above picture, one can see Tiger aka Salman Khan riding a horse in an action packed chase sequence. Too hot to handle naa?
Real Meets Reel
Earlier in one of his interviews, Salman had mentioned that Tiger Zinda Hai is inspired by a real life incident.
Tigress Katrina Too Roars!
A source from the film's unit was quoted as saying, "Director Ali Abbas Zafar has committed to deliver action, stunts and fight sequences that will compete with global standards with Tiger Zinda Hai. To shoot for Katrina's action scenes, Tom Struthers, the action and stunts director of the film worked with her.
Buster Reeves, the fight coordinator of many Hollywood films, also worked with Katrina on this portion. Given Struthers shot for certain action sequences for Christopher Nolan's Batman films including the Dark Knight Rises, expect the absolute best from these scenes. There are also stuntmen from France, UK and Spain involved in this portion, which is quite elaborate."
Surprise For Fans!
Reportedly, the fans are in for a delight for we will be seeing Salman with a pack of Wolves in high octane action in YRF's Tiger Zinda Hai in the snow laden forests of Austria.
A Musical Treat
Just like Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel too would be having some chartbuster song. One of which one is a track titled 'Swag Se Karenge Sab Ka Swagat' shot in the picturesque location of Greece. Another track has been filmed at the famous Historic Town Golden Roof in Austria.