 »   »   » Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai Trailer Is Out! Watch It Here

Tiger Zinda Hai TRAILER EXPECTATIONS, Salman Khan film SUPERHIT

The much awaited trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is out and it's going to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. The trailer gives you goosebumps as Salman saves the life of 25 Indian nurses who were kidnapped and held hostage by terrorists.

Watch the trailer below!

It's so amazing, right? The trailer can end up bringing tears in your eyes as it's filled with a lot of emotions and patriotism towards our country. Salman and Katrina have done a wonderful job and the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2017. The tagline of the film goes as 'There will be peace."



