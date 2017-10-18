 »   »   »  WE CAN'T WAIT! Title & Teaser Of Shahid Kapoor's Next Film After Padmavati To Be Out On This Day

Shahid Kapoor has been receiving some rave reviews for his first sneak-peek as Raja Ratan Rawal in the recently released Padmavati trailer.

Meanwhile, a few days back we had reported that the actor has come on board for 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' director Shree Narayan's next.



Shahid was quoted as saying by Filmfare, "It took me a while to decide what I wanted to do after a film like Padmavati. However when I read the script and met Shree and Prernaa Arora (co-founder of KriArj Entertainment) I made up my mind. I feel privileged to be part of this fantastic team."



The latest development we hear is that title and teaser of this film will be unveiled tomorrow. Narayan confirmed this news and said, "The subject of the film is very relevant to our times. Diwali makes just the right occasion for us to "bring light" on a subject that needs to be discussed . We look forward to making a film that is both commercially entertaining and encourages an impactful social conversation."



Meanwhile we hear that the film is tentatively titled as Roshini and it revolves around the problem of electricity. Since it is based on the issue of astronomical light and electricity bills that citizens face, the makers thought it ideal to launch the title and teaser of the film on the festival of lights.



Watch out this space for more exciting updates.