 »   »   » To Do Something New Is Always A Bit Scary: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan may have managed to maintain a balance between commercial and off-beat films, but the Bollywood actor says trying something new still scares him.

The actor, who has opted for Shoojit Sircar's October as his next, says desire to become a better performer makes him overcome his fears.



"Performing on heights and do something new is always a bit scary but then I just go back to why I wanted to be an actor and I overcome it," Varun said in a Q & A session on Twitter.



The 30-year-old actor had two major hits -- Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa in 2017 and before the year ends he is planning to make some difficult career choices.



"It's been great really wonderful with the success been trying to make some tough decisions before the year ends," he said.



Talking about the film, Varun had told a daily, "I am definitely happy and excited. What's amazing about him (Shoojit) is that he is very sure about his vision. I have met him just now, so I am trying to get into that world, understand it, and the way the film is going to breathe and feel. It's very different from anything I have done before."



October will hit the screens on April 13.



