 »   »   » Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Director To Make A Women-centric Film

Director Shree Narayan Singh is all set to make a women-centric film titled Jasmine. The director, who helmed Toilet: Ek Prem Katha this year, will be collaborating with KriArj Entertainment for the film.

Shree's Mukambika Pictures and Prerna Arora's KriArj Entertainment will be backing the social issue-based story. "Very happy to collaborate with KriArj once again. I have always wanted to work on a women-centric film and finally I am able to do so," said Shree in a statement.



The story, about a 'leased womb' is written by Siddharth-Garima, who researched on the topic for three years. Set in the 90s in the vibrant and rustic Gujarat, 'Jasmine' is touted to be an unprecedented journey of a girl to motherhood and what happens when a mother falls in love with a child who is not even her own.



"This is the story of an eternal love between a mother and a child," the synopsis read. Produced by KirArj Entertainment and Mukambika pictures, the film will start rolling next year and the cast will be announced shortly.



