 »   »   » Toilet Ek Prem Katha Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood at present. He is known for his sensible cinema and audiences trust him and expect that he will offer something new to them every time. His recent film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha has hit the screens today (11th Aug). The movie deals with the problem of open defecation in rural areas of the country.

After Harry Met Sejal's failure, we all know that the actual word-of-mouth can boost or reduce the collection of a movie. So, before booking tickets for this one, do read our live review to know whether it's worth your money or not!



saurav bhandari‏ @Hunk_saurav Watched #toiletekpremkatha trust me guys this one is all time blockbuster wat a movie must must watch

Toilet Ek Prem Katha Movie Review: A movie that CANNOT be IGNORED | FilmiBeat iamzayn‏ @MonisQazi Jus watched #ToiletEkPremKatha here in Dubai.. very disappointing ...worst comedy... Flop disaster...

Valley_Of_Dearth‏ @susantabiswas61 #ToiletEkPremKatha believe it u can't miss this Akshay Kumar has given top notch performance with awesome social message its Revolution 🙏🙏🙏

Shiva Satyam‏ @AsliShiva #ToiletEkPremKatha Interval : Very Good so Far.

Sachin Kumar‏ @ISACHINK80 Just finished watching #ToiletEkPremKatha .. Dear Akki and everybody involved in making this landmark movie, national award on its way.👏👏👏

Kamal Daiya‏ @kamaldaiya66 Its interval #ToiletEkPremKatha has infinite lighthearted moments . @akshaykumar is the boss in terms of entertainment value #TEPK @psbhumi

Nagraj Returns‏ @CrookBond_D What I like abt Akshay is he jst gives his 100 %.Not even in 1 scene he looks disinterested.He is getting better & bttr #ToiletEkPremKatha

Prince Prithvi‏ @PrincePrithvi #ToiletEkPremKatha is more entertaining than JollyLLB2

Libbintweetz‏ @chunksnroses #ToiletEkPremKatha best movie of the decade super duper hit theatres was 80%full in doha. Qatar

The MAHAshweta 😎‏ @Mahashweta_Chak @akshaykumar @psbhumi #ToiletEkPremKatha is a marvelous movie! The whole team has taught such an important lesson in such a beautiful way

Ismatullah Hasanyaar‏ @Ismatullahh Interval of the movie #ToiletEkPremKatha nice movie with funny punches, full of laughs & lesson @akshaykumar best act & funny 👍🏻

KARAN SINGH CHHABRA‏ @karan_chhabra Just saw #ToiletEkPremKatha with the cast ! D performances n dialogues r super entertainin with a strong message as well ! @akshy @psbhumi

On A Related Note... Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also has the advantage of the Independence Day holiday which falls on Tuesday. This might help it cross Rs 100 crore at the box office in the first 3-4 days of release.



Keep watching this space for more updates on Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha.



Also Read: Toilet Ek Prem Katha Box Office Prediction: Akshay's Film To Hit The Jackpot; Will Earn This Much