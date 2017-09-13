 »   »   » TOO MUCH LOVE! Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Team Up Once Again & We Just Can't KEEP CALM!

When Anushka Bared Her Heart About Virat

In one of her old interviews, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actress had said, " Not many people know that me and Virat are very similar and we are actually the same people. It's very scary as it is actually like that. He is also someone who right from the beginning of his career knew what he wanted and I can say the same thing about myself. We keep thinking that shit it can't be more similar.

We are both kids who come from middle-class backgrounds and are both kids who did well on our own. Nobody helped us or opened that gate for us to say aao andar aao. And we didn't follow the beaten path and we took the beating for not following the beaten path. He went through the same things as I. He was judged on his tattoos, his aggression that today people celebrate. Both of us are clear today about what we want."