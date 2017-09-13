 »   »   » TOO MUCH LOVE! Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Team Up Once Again & We Just Can't KEEP CALM!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to give us some relationship goals. The couple who have been in a committed relationship for years now, never shy away from getting clicked or making public appearances together.
For all 'Virushka' fans, here's some good news! The duo recently shot for an ad film together and going by the looks of some of the pictures that's been doing the rounds on the internet, it's sure-shot that they are going to set the screens ablaze with their unmissable chemistry.
Read on to know all deets...
A Couple That Works Together, Stays Together
Virat has been endorsing a brand and now, his lady love Anushka too has been signed on. We came across this picture from the sets where both of them are seen in a traditional avatar. Lovely, naa?
Love Comes First!
This year, while the who's who of Bollywood were busy attending the IIFA Awards 2017 in New York, Anushka who was very much in the city chose to give the award ceremony a miss and was instead, spotted spending some quality time with her beau.
When Anushka Bared Her Heart About Virat
In one of her old interviews, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actress had said, " Not many people know that me and Virat are very similar and we are actually the same people. It's very scary as it is actually like that. He is also someone who right from the beginning of his career knew what he wanted and I can say the same thing about myself. We keep thinking that shit it can't be more similar.
We are both kids who come from middle-class backgrounds and are both kids who did well on our own. Nobody helped us or opened that gate for us to say aao andar aao. And we didn't follow the beaten path and we took the beating for not following the beaten path. He went through the same things as I. He was judged on his tattoos, his aggression that today people celebrate. Both of us are clear today about what we want."
Virat Too Had Openly Proclaimed His Love
From rooting for his girlfriend's work to dedicating a post on Valentine's Day and Women's Day to her from going public on his display image with Anushka to ‘shaming' and ‘rubbishing' trolls who spoke against her, Virat is the definition of a perfect boyfriend.