 »   »   » TOTAL RUBBISH! Shahid Kapoor SLAMS Reports About Him Not Wanting To Work With Katrina Kaif

Recently, there were strong whispers about Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Rumours suggested that while the makers were keen about pairing the actor opposite Katrina Kaif, the former was disinterested regarding the same.

Is there any grain of truth in these reports? Here's what Shahid has to say...



Shahid Sets The Record Straight The 'Padmavati' actor brushed off these reports as 'total rubbish' on his Twitter page.

Why Would He Be Miffed? The drector of the film, Shree Narayan Singh told Pinkvilla, "This is absolutely untrue I do not even understand where this is coming from why would Shahid be unhappy? Firstly Shahid does not interfere with the creatives and casting, secondly, We are yet to take a call on this."

Please, No Speculations! He further said, "Myself and Prerna - producer will take a joint call very soon. Regards to Katrina or any actor, it is the director's call and Shahid equally supports this. To sum it up Shahid has no reservations at all if Katrina is on board, in fact, he will be glad to have her on the film. It's better not to speculate things like this."

But, What About The Rumours? Speculations are rife that Shahid thinks Katrina will steal away the focus from him if they share screen space.

Has It Got To Do Something With Deepika? Reports says that in Padmavati, Deepika Padukone stole all the limelight from him and he does not want the same thing to happen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Shahid Denies These Reports By tweeting, the actor has slammed all these reports and called them 'utter rubbish'.

Order, Order! 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' has Shahid essaying the role of a lawyer. The film revolves around the issue of highly priced electricity bills which has become a common problem for the citizens.



The director was earlier quoted as saying, "The subject of the film is very relevant to our times. Diwali makes it just the right occasion for us to shed light on a subject that needs to be discussed. We look forward to making a film that is both commercially entertaining and encourages a social conversation."



Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit the theatrical screens on 31st August, 2018.