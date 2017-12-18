 »   »   » Trailer Of Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary To Release Tomorrow

The trailer of Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film Aiyaary will be released by the makers tomorrow (19th Dec).

The makers of the film will be releasing the trailer to Neeraj Pandey's upcoming espionage thriller Aiyaary tomorrow. The film stars an ensemble cast of power packed performers like Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra and Adil Hussain amongst others.



The first look poster of the film was unveiled on 16th December on account of Vijay Diwas. The filmmaker decided to reveal the poster on Vijay Diwas to pay tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the Indo-Pakistan Kargil war.



The poster featuring the ensemble cast and locations of the film has intrigued the audience further for the thriller.



The makers had earlier released a sizzle to the film showcasing the behind the scenes of the film, raising the excitement of the audience.



Aiyaary revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways.



The film portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protégé bond with Manoj Bajpayee.



With films like Special 26, Baby, Rustom amongst others Neeraj Pandey has paid tribute to the uniform officials of the nation that serve its public. 'Aiyaary' will yet again be an ode to army officials.



Neeraj Pandey will return to direction two years after his last directorial M.S. Dhoni which not only won accolades from the audience and critics but also emerged victorious at the box office.



The ace filmmaker won the hearts of the audience with him appealing films that have a realistic touch like A Wednesday, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni etc. The audience is keen on witnessing yet another mind-bending film by the filmmaker.



Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia, The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and is scheduled to release on 26th January 2018.