 »   »   » Trishala Dutt's Glam Quotient Gets Hotter By The Day! View Pictures

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is getting prettier and prettier by the day and her glam quotient is top notch matching any Bollywood leading lady. Though she despises the film industry, she can give stiff competition to any newcomer in terms of looks and her latest pictures will prove our point.
Trishala is currently in New York City studying psychology and is also a part of her daddy's venture, Sanjay Dutt Productions Pvt. Ltd. Check out her latest pictures below!
Trishala Dutt
Trishala Dutt looks spectacular in her lace outfit. Doesn't she, folks?
Top Game
Be it lace or satin, she's always top game!
Heroine Trishala
She hates Bollywood film industry but looks nothing less than a heroine herself.
Speaking Her Mind
She has openly lashed out against Bollywood and called it fake.
Poking Fun
She even poked fun at B-town heroines for their silicone as well.
NYC Girl
She has spent most of her life in New York City and is currently studying psychology.
Video Chat
Trishala and Sanjay Dutt are in tough with each other constantly through video chat.
Friends
Almost all her friends are from the United States itself.
Pretty & Hot
She is really getting prettier and hotter by the day! Don't you think, peeps?
Social Media
She has a good social media following on almost all platforms.
But When?
We wonder when will she come to India again!
Future Plans
We assume she prefers to stay in the USA for her professional life as well.
Stay Tuned
Stay tuned for more pictures of Trishala Dutt, folks!
Story first published: Monday, October 23, 2017, 10:49 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...