Trishala Dutt's Glam Quotient Gets Hotter By The Day! View Pictures

Posted By:
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is getting prettier and prettier by the day and her glam quotient is top notch matching any Bollywood leading lady. Though she despises the film industry, she can give stiff competition to any newcomer in terms of looks and her latest pictures will prove our point.

Trishala is currently in New York City studying psychology and is also a part of her daddy's venture, Sanjay Dutt Productions Pvt. Ltd. Check out her latest pictures below!

Trishala Dutt looks spectacular in her lace outfit. Doesn't she, folks?

Be it lace or satin, she's always top game!

She hates Bollywood film industry but looks nothing less than a heroine herself.

She has openly lashed out against Bollywood and called it fake.

She even poked fun at B-town heroines for their silicone as well.

She has spent most of her life in New York City and is currently studying psychology.

Trishala and Sanjay Dutt are in tough with each other constantly through video chat.

Almost all her friends are from the United States itself.

She is really getting prettier and hotter by the day! Don't you think, peeps?

She has a good social media following on almost all platforms.

We wonder when will she come to India again!

We assume she prefers to stay in the USA for her professional life as well.

Stay tuned for more pictures of Trishala Dutt, folks!

Sanjay Dutt
Read more about: sanjay dutt
Story first published: Monday, October 23, 2017, 10:49 [IST]
