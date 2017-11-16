 »   »   » CROSSING THE LIMITS: Trolls Threaten To Slap Deepika Padukone Because Of Padmavati

Deepika Padukone THREATENED by Rajput Karni Sena | FilmiBeat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is in the news for all the wrong reasons. The film is all set to release on December 1st but even now there are several protests held against the film.

The lead actress of the film Deepika Padukone was very upset with it and in a recent interview she said, "It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed.'' After her statement she was heavily trolled and many even threaten to slap the actress.

Ramdevsinghjoja @ramdevsinghjoja जब भंसाली की तरह आपके कान के नीचे भी बजेगी तब पता चल जाएगा

RVAIDYA2000 @rvaidya2000 Just because there is oppn to her movie Padmavati--Deepika says country regressed--wht an arrogance/wht a semi -literate/tell me your money source -will tell who is regressed:))))) RT

Ishkaran S. Bhandari @Ish_Bhandari Deepika Padukone should not have named her Character #Padmavati , then do all naach gaana she wants to do in mehfil. Don't disrespect those who sacrificed to make money.

Nitin Joshi @duramount Foolish Deepika - shd keep out of this mess OR just do like madhuri Speak much w/o saying anything really

She does not seem2be fathoming the magnitude of charisma-the word/image "padmavati" resounds in hindu mind For her it might just be a character

Swami @mohitraj Deepika Padukone height is 1.74m, but Rani Padmavati height was 1.75 m. Bhansali is destroying history so #WeBoycottPadmavati

RaJpUtAnA @RaJpUtAnA_1 @deepikapadukone dear deepika ..agar padmavati ki release ko koi rok ni skta toh toh humari bandook ki goli ko b koi rok ni skta

Swaroop Singh Jhala @imSwaroopsingh3 Soch samz ke movie release krna....kuch bhi galat dikhane ki himaat bhi na krna....nhi to anzam bhugatane ko teyar rhna beta.....#JAI_RAJPUTANA 🚩

Annu @AnnuBisht12 हर वो सिनेमाघर जलेगा जहां पद्मावती का शो चलेगा😡😡😡

Those Who Have Come Late... Apart from Deepika, Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.



Well, we are shocked and upset after reading these comments. What about you readers?



