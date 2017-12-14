 »   »   » Tumhari Sulu Proved Married Actresses Can Score A Hit: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan says with back-to- back box office disappointments post her wedding, she gave into the thinking that married female actors cannot deliver a hit, but the success of Tumhari Sulu has proved the theory wrong.

Vidya says for someone like her, who considers acting as important as personal life, the praise the movie is receiving is a major confidence booster.

In an interview with PTI, Vidya says, "There was a point I started believing that may be a married actress can't score a hit. But the love Tumhari Sulu is getting has proved it wrong.

"The films, I did before this, were probably not successful in building the connect with the audience. It is a personal movement of glory for me. The actor part of me is as precious to me as a married woman part of me."

The 38-year-old actor says the lesson she has learned from her past failures is "keep trying until you succeed".

"Success and failures are a part of life. Every day is not a Sunday. The only thing as an artiste I can do is keep moving forward, keep working hard and keep growing. The joy is in learning. Failures help me rise."

Vidya recently received the best actress award for her performance as 'Sulochana' in the film.

She says awards are always a big motivation for her and she never shies away from accepting that she enjoys winning.

"Awards matter to me. And I have always been joking about it that 'if you win, awards do matter to you'. I love when people appreciate my hard work and dedication. With Tumhari Sulu the appreciation I am getting matters more. Recognition and acknowledge is always special for me.