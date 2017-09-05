 »   »   » Tumhari Sulu TEASER POSTER: Why Is Vidya Balan Hiding Her Face?

After Lage Raho Munnabhai, Vidya Balan is all set to go behind the mic in ad filmmaker Suresh Triveni's directorial debut titled Tumhari Sulu.

Recently, the makers released the first teaser poster of the film which looks quite quirky. It features a red sari clad Vidya hiding her face behind gift hampers and a bag full of vegetables. Check it out here...



Reportedly, her character Sulochana aka Sulu in the film lands herself an unexpected job of a beautiful, fun and feisty RJ, who anchors a late-night show, known for its voyeuristic quality and semi-adult shenanigans.



Talking about her role, the actress was earlier quoted as saying, "Sulu is like that nimbu... you add nimbu for taste or then add it to balance taste; zesty & versatile! I think she'll unleash my naughty side."



On the other hand, director Suresh Triveni had said, "Middle-class housewives have been portrayed as hassled and troubled in Hindi films, but I'm a huge Hrishikesh Mukherjee fan and he showed that even middle-class families can be happy. I want the audience to walk out with a big smile on their face."



What's got us even more excited is that Vidya would be recreating Mr India's Hawa Hawai for this film!



Tumhari Sulu also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and RJ Mallishka. The film is scheduled to release on 1st December.