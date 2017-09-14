 »   »   » Tumhari Sulu Teaser: Vidya Balan's Seductive Voice Must Be Played On A Loop!

The teaser of the much awaited Tumhari Sulu is out and Vidya Balan's seductive voice should be heard on a loop! A person's voice is the most important part in being a Radio Jockey and Vidya has aced it and her voice will keep you hooked and wanting for more.

The teaser shows Vidya putting off other people with her seductive voice but the person on the other side on the phone is just wanting for more. Watch the teaser of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu below...



Little do the callers know that the lady with a seductive voice is just a simple, innocent, saree-clad housewife. The teaser ends with the slogan "Sometimes you don't need wings to fly." Also, Tumhari Sulu was shot in just 42 days and the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2017.



