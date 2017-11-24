 »   »   » QUITE RUDE! Twinkle Khanna Called Shahrukh Khan's Film SH*T; Told Rani Mukerji That I Made Your Life

We all know that Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna are very good friends. Once in an interview, Karan admitted that he fell in love with twinkle Khanna, when he was young.

The famous filmmaker had also offered her a role in his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, of Tina, which is Twinkle's nickname. But did you know that after reading the script of the movie, Twinkle called it shit, not just that she even told Rani Mukerji something. Twinkle's husband Akshay, who is working with Karan Johar in Kesari, revealed an interesting thing about KKHH in an interview to mid-day. Keep on reading to know more.

Akshay Makes Fun Of Twinkle's Film Mela And... "I also tell her about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Even that was offered to her.'' Twinkle Didn't Understand The Role ''She read the script, and she didn't understand it. Eventually, Rani (Mukerji) did that role.'' She Still Tells Rani, I Made Your Life ''She still tells Rani, 'Teri zindagi maine banayi (I made your life)'.'' She Called The Script Shit & Threw It Akshay Kumar also revealed. ''She'd actually thrown the script, and called it shit!" Those Who Don't Know The same film made the careers of Karan and Johar and Rani Mukerji. Akshay Also Told That He Was Removed From Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar ''I went there. Apna screen test diya maine, for Deepak Tijori's role [Tijori played the young anti-hero in the school-campus rom-com].'' I Was Crap ''And they didn't like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me. So, there you go!'' The Real Story: Why Akshay Kumar Changed His Name ''Yes. That is a true story. Kumar Gaurav was the hero in that film. He was called Akshay. And, I don't know why, it's not that I thought my name was bad.'' I Went To The Court ''Rajeev is a very good name. Pata nahi, dimag mein koi chah aa jati hai [something just interests you in your head]. And I just wanted to go, and change my name, and I went to the court in Bandra East and did it. I have a full certificate as proof [of my name-change].'' On His Upcoming Film 2.0 ''Shankar is not a director, he's a scientist. He discovers things. Once you watch the movie, you will wonder for a while, "Yeh hua kya?"''

He added, ''The topic is great. And it's a superhero film, where you get emotional as well. I don't know how Shankar does it. I have no idea how he wrote it. The film has the capacity to travel even outside India, in a big way.''

