 »   »   » Twinkle Khanna On Padman: If Nothing Else, I'm Hoping That It Will Start A Conversation Within Homes

Twinkle Khanna On Padman: If Nothing Else, I'm Hoping That It Will Start A Conversation Within Homes

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Padman Trailer Reaction: Akshay Kumar | Radhika Apte | Sonam Kapoor; Watch Here | FilmiBeat

A few hours ago, Twinkle Khanna's debut film production, Padman's trailer hit the internet and left everyone in awe of Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

Padman is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making machine in India. In an interview with IANS, when Twinkle Khanna is asked about the message Padman will give amongst masses, here's what she said:

twinkle-khanna-on-padman-if-nothing-else-i-am-hoping-that-it-will-start-a-conversation-within-homes

"If nothing else, I am hoping that it will start a conversation within homes. Something that has been hidden in the darkness, furtively wrapped in newspaper, will finally be in the spotlight so that a young girl can go up to her parents and say that she needs sanitary pads over the ubiquitous fairness creams."

"The only reason that I decided to produce this movie after writing a fictionalized story about Arunachalam Muruganantham was because I felt it was an important story that needed to penetrate households across India. Cinema is the only medium that has such a wide reach," she added.

The trailer of Padman has quickly grabbed attention for bringing up such a strong message in a subtle yet entertaining way.

Read more about: padman
Story first published: Friday, December 15, 2017, 16:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat