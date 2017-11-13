 »   »   » UFFF! Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Like An Indian Princess In This Royal Photoshoot

Jacqueline Fernandez who is currently basking in the glory of the blockbuster run of her superhit film Judwaa 2 has got an added glow post the success of her film and these pictures are proof.
The Sri Lankan beauty is the cover girl for the November edition of Elle Magazine. Her vibrant looks from the regal photoshoot is a sure-shot winner and you just shouldn't miss them...
Bride And Beauty
Jacqueline looks undoubtedly stunning as a chic bride on the cover of the magazine. We are drooling over those pretty looks!
A Treat For Sore Eyes
The 'Judwaa 2' actress is making us go weak in the knees in that embellished georgette jacket and pants. The metal and glass necklaces add more to the drama.
A Vision In White
Jacqueline absolutely mesmerizes in a white embroidered net blouse and a sequin and feather lehenga.
Are You Listening Guys?
In the interview with the magazine when quizzed which superhero she would like to date, the actress answered, "Ironman! Wait, hold on, who is the other funny guy? Yeah, Deadpool! I would date Deadpool."
Guess Who Is Her Favourite Disney Princess!
"Ariel and Jasmine - I can't just pick one! The former because she was a mermaid with beautiful orange-red hair. Jasmine because she was a very strong character, not to mention, I played Jasmine in my debut film, Aladin (2009)."