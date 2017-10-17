 »   »   » UGLY COLD WAR Brewing Between Salman Khan & Karan Johar, All Thanks To Ajay Devgn [INSIDE DETAILS]

Karan Johar's friendship with Salman Khan seemed doomed from the start. After doing a cameo for Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Salman Khan never collaborated with KJo.

But a few months ago, it was sweet surprise for all of us, when we came across a photoshoot of Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar and we heard that these three are coming together for a film based on Battle Of Saragarhi!

Then, something went horribly wrong.. Scroll down to know in details..

Salman Ditches Karan Subhash K Jha quoted a friend of Salman as saying, "Salman never had any intention of doing Shuddhi." Why Did Salman Keep Karan Dangling? "He just kept Karan dangling on for God knows what reason, but when he was with us friends he very clearly and not so politely told us he would never work with Karan Johar." Did Karan Promise Salman To Launch Aayush Sharma? As per the report, earlier, Karan Johar had made a pact with Salman that he will launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma through Dharma production. But Karan Backed Out "We don't know what happened. But Karan Johar backed out of his commitment to launch Aayush, leaving Salman livid. He immediately opted out of Battle Of Saragarhi, which will now be co-produced by Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar," revealed a source. Salman Went 'Tit For Tat' Way "The only reason Salman agreed to join hands with Karan Johar was Aayush's launch. When Karan opted out of that commitment, Salman saw no reason to stick to his commitment," added the source. What Ajay Devgn's Angle In Salman-Karan's Rift? Spotboye quoted as saying, "One day, Salman happened to meet Ajay. The conversation casually veered towards Battle Of Saragarhi when Salman told Ajay that he is producing the film as he has shelved his original plan under Devgn Films." Ajay-Salman's Conversation "Devgn turned around and said, "Well, I was making it and I had even told your team about it. But it's perfectly fine if you are doing it. Plus koi baat nahin, I am really happy for you. No issues at my end. Please do go ahead." "Salman Khan was aghast, he almost fell off the chair," reports Spotboye. Meanwhile, Sidharth Has Said 'No' To Salman's Race 3 Going by the reports, Sidharth Malhotra has turned down the offer of Salman Khan to be a part of Race 3 and many insiders suggest that Karan-Salman's rife might be one of the reasons behind his rejection!

