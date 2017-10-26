 »   »   » Unaffected By Hrithik Roshan! Kangana Ranaut Shoots For Manikarnika, Spotted On The Sets [Pictures]

Unaffected by the controversies surrounding her and Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Rananut begins shoot of her upcoming film 'Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi', which is slated to release in April 2018.

We got our hands on the 'fresh' pictures from the film sets and we gotta say that Kangana look promising in her 'hatke' avatar.



Kangana To Play The Role Of Laxmi Bai The 30-year-old actress will be seen playing the role of Rani Laxmi Bai in the upcoming film, directed by Krish.

Kangana Is Elated To Shoot Manikarnika While talking about the film, earlier Kangana had said that, "After coming on board to this project I'm feeling like I've achieved something very big in this movie."

Kangana On The Preparation Of The Film Talking about the preparation for the role of Rani Laxmi Bai, Kangana said: "The prep is restricted to the material like photographs and letters. I saw a lot of things here. I will be going to Jhansi and other places for research."

Kangana: I'm Rebellious "I agree that I am rebellious but she (Rani Laxmi Bai) was a rebel with a cause that makes her a hero...I rebel because if my instincts want me too. So that makes me a badass. She's a hero," Kangana said.

Kangana On Why B'wood Is Keen On Making Historical Movies When asked if making historical films have become a trend in Bollywood, Kangana had told media: "Well it's working. Look at Baahubali, it has broken all the records and that's what people want to see but to be honest 'Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi' is not like a project."

What Made Kangana Sign Manikarnika "She is from our country. If she was from some other country how would they celebrate her spirit. So we as a nation need to give her, her due," she had said.

It's A Special Film For Kangana & Here's Why.. Asked if this film will be the climax of her acting career, she said, "There are projects and then there are films that are sort of fulfil something within you."

Kangana Feels Like An Achiever She further added, "When I was 15 and left home, I didn't know when I will feel that I have arrived or achieved something and that feeling didn't came post when I started working on 'Jhansi Ki Rani'...just felt like everything made sense you know."



Are you excited to see Kangana Ranaut in her never-seen-before avatar?