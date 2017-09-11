 »   »   » Unaffected By Kangana Ranaut Fiasco? Hrithik Roshan PARTIES HARD In London With Ranveer & KJo [PICS]

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's 'not-so-romantic' love story has become one hot topic of discussion and it's all over the news. While, Kangana didn't leave a single stone unturned to expose Hrithik, the latter hasn't broken his silence yet.

Amidst all this hullabaloo about their affair, Hrithik Roshan looked quite unaffected by the Kangana Ranaut fiasco and was seen partying with his B-town friends in London. Have a look at his pictures below..

Hrithik At A Wedding In London The ‘Greek God of the B-town' was seen having a gala time with Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and others at a wedding in London. Posing For A Selfie The Bang Bang actor was seen posing for a selfie with some of the guests, present at the lavish wedding. Sonam With Her ‘Man’ Anand Ahuja Actress Sonam Kapoor was also spotted at the wedding and was seen posing for a picture with the beautiful bride and her boyfriend, Anand Ahuja She Looked Beautiful.. Needless to say, the Neerja actress looked every bit beautiful in her pretty pink attire. Here Comes The Selfie Of The Night Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh click for a selfie at the star-studded wedding in London. Enjoying Dinner Together Ranveer Singh ‘caught & clicked' with Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, while having dinner at the wedding. His Selfie Game Is Always On Point "When Tina met Ranveer, Hrithik and Anil!! Even Mum got in on the act. Thank you Aneel and Mehr for a lovely evening celebrating #kissmuss. Anooshe and Edmund looked amazing and the whole evening was out of this world," wrote Tina Khosla, while sharing this picture from the wedding night in London. Sonam Kapoor’s Another Look For The Party Here comes another stunning avatar of Sonam Kapoor from the lavish wedding in London.

