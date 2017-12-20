 »   »   » Unlike Aaradhya, AbRam Or Taimur, Rani Mukerji Does NOT Want Adira To Go NOTICED At Public Places

Rani Does Not Want Adira To Get The Celebrity-like Treatment

"When you have that kind of attention, we try that if she is on a beach with her friends, or she is going to a park, she should go unnoticed, without anyone around her saying, 'Oh! she is the daughter of so and so.'

"We are trying our level best to achieve that. Of course, it is difficult because we have a culture where our fans and well-wishers want to know how the child looks... But we will do what we think is best for our child and this is what we think is best for Adira," she added.