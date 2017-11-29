 »   »   » Unlike Aishwarya Rai! Rani Mukherji Doesn't Want To Share Her Daughter Adira's Pics With Her Fans

Despite doing few films in recent times, Rani Mukherji still enjoys an immense fan-following. However, the actress who is making a comeback with 'Hichki' has always steered clear of the social media.
Most of the times, Rani chooses to keep a low profile unlike some of her contemporaries. Recently while talking to a leading channel, she spoke at length about why she keeps away from social media and wants to keep away her daughter Adira from the paparazzi. Read on to know what she had to say...
The Aura Around Actors
Rani told India Today, "I think at that time, the actors, the stars were still up in the Galaxy. People thought they were inaccessible. People thought that they are stars, we cannot see or touch them, hence we will see them in the theatres. Now, things have changed. I have been a part of the change myself, have seen both the sides of the coin."
Stars Were Like 'WOW'
"I was there during the time when things were changing when the stars from the Galaxy started descending into their bedrooms. Stars have become accessible now. People today don't look at stars like someone who is inaccessible. Earlier stars were looked upon like 'WOW' but today they are looked as humans."
The Curse Of Trolls
She further quipped, "The fans with whom we used to have a love story earlier have now become hate story. Actors are getting trolled on social media. Thank God I am not there."
Rani Likes To Keep Her Personal Life Under Wraps
"In my case, because I am married to a very private person, who is not Mr.India (unlike popular belief) and he is not only seen through the red glass, I can see him without them too.
She Deliberately Chose To Stay Away From Social Media
"I think I consciously chose not to be on social media because then you cannot choose that this is the only part of me that I would like to give my fans because you are answerable to all of them."
Rani Isn't Comfortable Sharing Adira's Pics; Hubby Aditya Is The Reason!
"For me, my existence today is that yes I am married, I have a daughter and if my fans ask me for their pictures, revealing something about my personal life, I don't have a complete say. I cannot suddenly ask my husband to become a media savvy person. It is not possible"
Keeping Hubby & Adira Aaway From The Spotlight
"If I say NO to one fan, that fan might get delusional, so my thing is completely different. I don't mind giving my pictures 24/7 because I am in this field and used to it but I can't take responsibility if they ask me for my husband's pictures or if they tell me to show Adira's pictures. I can't do that because her father also takes certain decisions for her, " she said.