 »   »   » Unlike Aishwarya Rai! Rani Mukherji Doesn't Want To Share Her Daughter Adira's Pics With Her Fans

Despite doing few films in recent times, Rani Mukherji still enjoys an immense fan-following. However, the actress who is making a comeback with 'Hichki' has always steered clear of the social media.

Most of the times, Rani chooses to keep a low profile unlike some of her contemporaries. Recently while talking to a leading channel, she spoke at length about why she keeps away from social media and wants to keep away her daughter Adira from the paparazzi. Read on to know what she had to say...

