UNSEEN FOOTAGE: When Jayalalithaa Revealed That She Wanted Aishwarya Rai To Play Her In Her Biopic
oi-Madhuri V
By Madhuri
In
2017,
former
actress
and
talk
show
host,
Simi
Garewal
released
a
few
unseen
snippets
from
her
Rendezvous
with
the
late
Iron
Lady
Dr.
J
Jayalalithaa.
However
what
caught
our
attention
was
that
in
one
of
the
snippets,
Amma
disclosed
that
not
only
does
she
find
Aishwarya
to
be
the
most
beautiful
woman
in
the
world,
but
she
would
also
want
Ash
to
play
her
if
there
is
a
film
made
about
her
life.
Jayalalitha
had
said,
"I
think
Aishwarya
Rai
would
be
very
suitable
to
play
me
in
my
younger
days.
But
then
to
play
me
as
I
am
now
or
I
am
likely
to
be
in
the
future,
I
think
it
would
be
a
little
difficult.'
Incidentally,
Aishwarya's
first
film
role
was
based
on
Jayalalithaa,
in
the
national-award-winning
film
Iruvar,
helmed
by
Mani
Ratnam.
Watch
the
video
here...
Well,
we
guess
it
would
be
quite
amazing
to
watch
Ash
portray
such
a
powerful
character
on
the
silver
screen.
However,
the
question
arises
that
which
director
would
do
complete
justice
to
the
subject?
Talking
about
films,
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
was
last
seen
in
Fanney
Khan
opposite
Rajkummar
Rao.
She
is
currently
awaiting
the
release
of
her
upcoming
period
drama
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
helmed
by
Mani
Ratnam.