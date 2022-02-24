UNSEEN FOOTAGE: When Jayalalithaa Revealed That She Wanted Aishwarya Rai To Play Her In Her Biopic

In 2017, former actress and talk show host, Simi Garewal released a few unseen snippets from her Rendezvous with the late Iron Lady Dr. J Jayalalithaa. However what caught our attention was that in one of the snippets, Amma disclosed that not only does she find Aishwarya to be the most beautiful woman in the world, but she would also want Ash to play her if there is a film made about her life.

Jayalalitha had said, "I think Aishwarya Rai would be very suitable to play me in my younger days. But then to play me as I am now or I am likely to be in the future, I think it would be a little difficult.'

Incidentally, Aishwarya's first film role was based on Jayalalithaa, in the national-award-winning film Iruvar, helmed by Mani Ratnam.

Well, we guess it would be quite amazing to watch Ash portray such a powerful character on the silver screen. However, the question arises that which director would do complete justice to the subject? Do let us know your thoughts.

Talking about films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan 1 helmed by Mani Ratnam.