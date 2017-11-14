 »   »   » Update On Padmavati Row: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is Open To Screen The Film To Quell The Doubts

Makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" today said they were ready to screen the film for those who had doubts about its content once the film was passed by the censor board.

Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, said the claims that film was a distortion of history were not true and they were open to screening the film after it was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).



"We are first looking at the Censor Board (for clearance) and then we don't have a problem (to show the film) because they are imagining something different and we would like to quell all these doubts first. But ideally we want to get the certificate first," Andhare told PTI.



He said the filmmakers had received some representations.



"We do not have a problem (in screening the film) please realise this is unprecedented, this is not how it is supposed to be done. What they (certain sections of people) are saying is not in the film, we do not have anything to hide," he added.



He said they did not want the film to get stuck in any further controversy and were waiting to hear from the CBFC.



"We are going to this length as we want to quell the controversy; it is a needless controversy. The film doesn't need it. The film has its own merit and we just want that the censor board gives us a screening date so that we can take it ahead. The ball is in the censor's court," he said.



The film was submitted to the CBFC last week.



"Bhansali Production applied online last Friday. We are waiting to hear from the board for the screening. That is our first priority.



"I am not foreseeing any problem. No film in the history of censor board has got delayed, I have no reason to believe the film will be delayed. We have nothing to worry (about)," he said.



"Padmavati" is scheduled to be released on December 1.