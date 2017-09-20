 »   »   » Urmila Matondkar Finally Shares An Adorable Picture With Her Husband Mohsin!

It's been a year since Urmila Matondkar tied the knot to the love of her life Mohsin Akhtar Mir and the couple shared just a few pictures of themselves together on their respective social media handles and finally, after a long time, Urmila shared a pic and the couple look so adorable!

It looks like the duo want to keep their private life hidden from the public eye and have not given much info regarding their married life and have maintained a distance. But sure, looking at the picture, we can make out that they're surely happy and content with each other.