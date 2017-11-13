 »   »   » Urvashi Rautela's Hate Story 4 Has A New Twist! Read Details

Hate Story 4 starring the superhot Urvashi Rautela went on floors in London, UK on September 2017 and the good news is that the shoot of the film has been wrapped up and is all set to hit the theatres on March 2, 2018.
Film-maker Vishal Pandya took to Twitter by posting a group picture of the crew and confirmed, "Hate Story 4 !! It's a wrap #HateStory4 @urvashimrautela @Tseries." Check out the hot pictures of Urvashi Rautela below!
Different Roles
While Urvashi plays the role of a supermodel, Ihana plays the role of a corporate girl.
Revenge Story
Ihana Dhillon opened up by saying, "It is not a love triangle, it is a revenge story."
True Incident
"This is a thriller movie, like the previous parts, but this part is different as the story is based on a true incident."
She's Excited!
"That is probably the reason I was excited to work on the film," summed up Ihana Dhillon.
The Void
There are not many erotic thrillers in Bollywood and Hate Story franchise has successfully filled in the void.
