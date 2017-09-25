 »   »   » Urvashi Rautela To Romance This Newcomer In Hate Story 4!

Urvashi Rautela To Romance This Newcomer In Hate Story 4!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Urvashi Rautela at Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

The Hate Story instalment is one of the most successful franchise' in Bollywood and they're all set to step in the 4th part of the series starring Urvashi Rautela in the leading role and the actress is all set to romance a newcomer and he is none other than popular TV actor Karan Wahi.

The shoot of the erotic-thriller has already begun in London, UK and this time the film-makers will push a more 'based on real life incidents' into the movie. Hate Story franchise has an audience of its own and just like the previous 3 instalments, we're sure the 4th part will end up being a hit at the box office too.

Urvashi & Karan

Urvashi & Karan

Urvashi Rautela to romance TV actor Karan Wahi in Hate Story 4.

London, UK

London, UK

The shoot of Hate Story 4 is currently underway in London, UK.

Real This Time

Real This Time

The film will be based on real life incidents mixed with fantasy.

Superhit

Superhit

The previous instalments of Hate Story were hits at the box office.

Good Brand

Good Brand

Hate Story has proudly built a brand of its own while the other franchise' have bit the dust.

Separate Audience

Separate Audience

There is a separate and big audience for Hate Story and it's successful run at the box office proves it.

Erotic-Thriller

Erotic-Thriller

The erotic-thriller is one of a kind and people enjoy the suspense and romance in the movie.

Dilwale Vs Hate Story

Dilwale Vs Hate Story

Hate Story 3 which released in 2015, took on Shahrukh Khan's Dilwale as well.

Starcast

Starcast

Hate Story 3 starred Karan Singh Grover, Sharman Joshi, Daisy Shah and Zareen Khan in the lead roles.

Hate Story 4

Hate Story 4

We're all eager for the release of Hate Story 4 now! Ain't we, folks?

Read more about: urvashi rautela
Story first published: Monday, September 25, 2017, 11:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 25, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos