 »   »   » Urvashi Rautela To Romance This Newcomer In Hate Story 4!

The Hate Story instalment is one of the most successful franchise' in Bollywood and they're all set to step in the 4th part of the series starring Urvashi Rautela in the leading role and the actress is all set to romance a newcomer and he is none other than popular TV actor Karan Wahi.
The shoot of the erotic-thriller has already begun in London, UK and this time the film-makers will push a more 'based on real life incidents' into the movie. Hate Story franchise has an audience of its own and just like the previous 3 instalments, we're sure the 4th part will end up being a hit at the box office too.
Good Brand
Hate Story has proudly built a brand of its own while the other franchise' have bit the dust.
Separate Audience
There is a separate and big audience for Hate Story and it's successful run at the box office proves it.
Erotic-Thriller
The erotic-thriller is one of a kind and people enjoy the suspense and romance in the movie.
Starcast
Hate Story 3 starred Karan Singh Grover, Sharman Joshi, Daisy Shah and Zareen Khan in the lead roles.