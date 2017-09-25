 »   »   » Urvashi Rautela To Romance This Newcomer In Hate Story 4!

Urvashi Rautela at Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

The Hate Story instalment is one of the most successful franchise' in Bollywood and they're all set to step in the 4th part of the series starring Urvashi Rautela in the leading role and the actress is all set to romance a newcomer and he is none other than popular TV actor Karan Wahi.

The shoot of the erotic-thriller has already begun in London, UK and this time the film-makers will push a more 'based on real life incidents' into the movie. Hate Story franchise has an audience of its own and just like the previous 3 instalments, we're sure the 4th part will end up being a hit at the box office too.