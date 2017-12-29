 »   »   » VACATION DIARIES! Taimur Ali Khan's Adorable Pose In The Snow Will Make You Say Oh-So-Cute

Taimur Ali Khan spotted SLEEPING in Daddy Saif Ali's arm at Mumbai Airport; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

After breaking the internet with his birthday pictures and Christmas celebrations with 'maamu' Ranbir Kapoor and family, baby Taimur Ali Khan is back to win over your hearts.

The little munchkin has taken off to Switzerland with his parents to ring in the New Year. We caught hold of a picture of the tiny tot and boy, it will make you go all the way 'aww'...

Look At Taimur! The cutie-pie is sitting on a snow sledge and seems to be enjoying his first experience with the snow. Meanwhile, Saif and Bebo make the picture even more adorable with their perfect pose. Love At First Sight A year before they got married on October 16, 2012, Kareena and Saif had taken their first international holiday in the Swiss Alps and had been completely mesmerised by the beauty of this snowcapped town. It's Special For Them Two months after their wedding, the couple had brought in Christmas and New Year in Gstaad. This time, you have Taimur joining his parents too. Gstaad Is Kareena's Favourite Holiday Destination The actress had earlier told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "If you hold a gun to my head and ask for my last wish, I'd want one last holiday in Gstaad. It's the most beautiful and romantic place in the world." Remember This Picture? This picture of Saif planting a kiss on Taimur's forehead during the latter's first vacation to Gstaad earlier this year had been viral on the internet. Kareena On Her Parenting Style Recently when a leading fashion magazine asked Kareena about her parenting style, she revealed that her approach is a bit different from Saif's approach.



She was quoted as saying, "Saif is quite English in his approach. I'm quite the Punjabi - I'm always cuddling my son. Saif has to tell me off for squeezing him till he can barely breathe! But he's only one and I want to enjoy this as much as I can. It's important for us to create a happy atmosphere in which Taimur can thrive. Obviously, as a working mum, I want to make sure we raise a happy and independent child."

Well, we just can't wait to lay our hands on some more pictures of adorable Taimur. Meanwhile, you folks stay tuned for all the latest dope from Bollywood.