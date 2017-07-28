 »   »   » NEW RIVALS? Varun Dhawan Angry With Alia Bhatt? Says He Does Not Want To Talk About Her

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt started their career with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. The two became good friends after that.

But at a recent chat show of Neha Dhupia, Varun said that he does not want to talk about Alia Bhatt as she does not deserve that. Read what he said below.

When Asked To Give One Piece Advice To Alia Bhatt "I don't have any advice for her [Alia]. I don't want to talk about her. That is what she deserves.'' I Can't Tell Her Much "I think she has all pretty figured out at the moment. Can't tell her much." I Don't Want To Talk About Her "I don't want to talk about her! I don't want her to steal my thunder.'' On One Advice He Wants To Give To Arjun Kapoor "Stop behaving like you've been in this industry for 100 years! haan kaise ho, haan Neha, aao aao...'' Arjun Talks Like Lala... ''Arjun talks like Lala from that scene of Mother India na, Aao Birju aao." Arjun & I Went To The Same Acting Classes ''I don't know if people know this but Arjun and I went to the same acting classes before we were launched.'' Arjun Discovered These Weird Things About Me ''That's where Arjun and I actually became friends and Arjun discovered these weird things about me, the weird things I would do while acting, the weird things I would say to people."

On the work front, Varun is currently busy shooting for Judwaa 2 in Mauritius.

