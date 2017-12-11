 »   »   » Varun Dhawan Meets WWE Stars Triple H & Jinder Mahal! View Pictures

Varun Dhawan Meets WWE Stars Triple H & Jinder Mahal! View Pictures

Posted By:
We all know how big a fan Varun Dhawan is when it comes to WWE, and the Judwaa 2 star got the opportunity to spend time with stars like Triple H, Jinder Mahal and various other wrestlers and hosted the Delhi version of WWE.

Also, Jinder Mahal lost to Triple H but had no qualms of losing and said, "No shame in facing defeat by the greatest of all time." Check out the pictures below...

Varun Dhawan & Triple H

Varun Dhawan & Triple H

The Judwaa 2 star Varun Dhawan poses alongside the wrestling legend Triple H in Delhi.

Varun & Jinder Mahal

Varun & Jinder Mahal

Varun Dhawan is also seen alongside the Indian American wrestler Jinder Mahal.

WWE Fans

WWE Fans

Varun Dhawan is a huge WWE fan and it's great to see him being a part of the WWE India tour in Delhi.

Hosting WWE

Hosting WWE

He also got the opportunity to host the World Wrestling Entertainment in Delhi, India.

Khali & Jinder Mahal

Khali & Jinder Mahal

The Great Khali and JInder Mahal have made India's name proud at the WWE.

That Robe!

That Robe!

Also, fashion designer Narendra Kumar Ahmed designed a WWE robe for Jinder Mahal.

Jinder & Vijender

Jinder & Vijender

Jinder Mahal also had a workout session with Indian boxer Vijender Singh.

Jinder & Jazzy YB

Jinder & Jazzy YB

WWE star Jinder Mahal also met the Punjabi singer Jazzy YB.

Triple H & Jinder

Triple H & Jinder

Triple H won the WWE match against Jinder Mahal in Delhi.

Wrestler's Day Out

Wrestler's Day Out

Sasha Banks tours the city of Delhi and takes a selfie with children.

India Loves WWE

India Loves WWE

Sasha Banks absolutely loved India and was surrounded by fans wherever she went.

WWE Tales

WWE Tales

We're sure Sasha Banks has never seen anything like this, folks!

Triple H

Triple H

Triple H has a huge fan following in India and he was the most cheered wrestler at the venue.

Varun On Stage

Varun On Stage

Varun Dhawan is seen inside the ring announcing the start of WWE in Delhi, India.

So Lucky

So Lucky

Varun Dhawan is so lucky to be in the WWE ring along with the wrestlers!

Varun Dhawan
Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 10:55 [IST]
