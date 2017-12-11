 »   »   » Varun Dhawan Meets WWE Stars Triple H & Jinder Mahal! View Pictures

We all know how big a fan Varun Dhawan is when it comes to WWE, and the Judwaa 2 star got the opportunity to spend time with stars like Triple H, Jinder Mahal and various other wrestlers and hosted the Delhi version of WWE.
Also, Jinder Mahal lost to Triple H but had no qualms of losing and said, "No shame in facing defeat by the greatest of all time." Check out the pictures below...
Varun Dhawan & Triple H
The Judwaa 2 star Varun Dhawan poses alongside the wrestling legend Triple H in Delhi.
Varun & Jinder Mahal
Varun Dhawan is also seen alongside the Indian American wrestler Jinder Mahal.
WWE Fans
Varun Dhawan is a huge WWE fan and it's great to see him being a part of the WWE India tour in Delhi.
Hosting WWE
He also got the opportunity to host the World Wrestling Entertainment in Delhi, India.
Khali & Jinder Mahal
The Great Khali and JInder Mahal have made India's name proud at the WWE.
That Robe!
Also, fashion designer Narendra Kumar Ahmed designed a WWE robe for Jinder Mahal.
Jinder & Vijender
Jinder Mahal also had a workout session with Indian boxer Vijender Singh.
Jinder & Jazzy YB
WWE star Jinder Mahal also met the Punjabi singer Jazzy YB.
Triple H & Jinder
Triple H won the WWE match against Jinder Mahal in Delhi.
Wrestler's Day Out
Sasha Banks tours the city of Delhi and takes a selfie with children.
India Loves WWE
Sasha Banks absolutely loved India and was surrounded by fans wherever she went.
WWE Tales
We're sure Sasha Banks has never seen anything like this, folks!
Triple H
Triple H has a huge fan following in India and he was the most cheered wrestler at the venue.
Varun On Stage
Varun Dhawan is seen inside the ring announcing the start of WWE in Delhi, India.
So Lucky
Varun Dhawan is so lucky to be in the WWE ring along with the wrestlers!
