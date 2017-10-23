 »   »   » Varun Dhawan Plans To Shift To A Brand New Apartment In Mumbai! Read Details

Basking in the success of Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan is all set to shift to a brand new apartment in Mumbai after wrapping up Shoojit Sircar's upcoming movie 'October'. The apartment is in its decorating stage and his mother Karuna Dhawan is looking over the details.

He shared a glimpse of the new apartment on Instagram and captioned it as, "#MYHOUSE. New feeling".



A source close to the actor opened up to Mumbai Mirror by saying, "Varun has been living in a hotel since he started shooting in Delhi. It doesn't make sense to shift to the new house till he wraps up his work."



"But he has managed to set things in motion with a pooja there when the October team got a brief break from the shoot for Diwali. Varun also attended a few Diwali bashes at friends' houses during the time, before flying back to Delhi."



