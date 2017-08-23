 »   »   » Double Dhamaal For Varun Dhawan Fans! 'Judwaa 2' Garners Immense Love From Bollywood

Sajid Nadiadwala's next 'Judwaa 2' directed by David Dhawan starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Tapsee Pannu is already creating a huge buzz. Fans are very excited to witness Varun Dhawan step into Salman Khan's shoes for the second film of the Judwaa franchise.

The 1997 film gave the audience two iconic characters Prem and Raja who still are deeply etched in our minds and hearts. The trailer for 'Judwaa 2' has received a stupendous response declaring the film a blockbuster hit.



The hilarious trailer of 'Judwaa 2' has garnered immense love and appreciation reaching the 14 million mark in a single day! The Twitteratti can't stop gushing about the 'masaledar' trailer receiving accolades not just from the audience but also the film fraternity.



'Judwaa 2' will feature Varun Dhawan as Raja and Prem and see Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu stepping in Karisma Kapoor and Rambha's shoes respectively.



While the Twitterati can't stop pouring love over the trailer, Bollywood Biggies have also taken to the social media platform to give the trailer a thumbs up.



The comedy king of Bollywood Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to praise the trailer. He said, "This one seems to have packed in judwaa, I mean double the fun @Varun_dvn looking forward to #Judwaa2"



The original Judwaa Salman Khan also took to Twitter sharing the trailer saying, "Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2 ."



Varun Dhawan's mentor and one of the favorite filmmakers of Bollywood Karan Johar also took to Twitter to appreciate the trailer. He said, "Box office Dhamaal!!!!! David Dhawan nails the genre like no other can ....congratulations to @Varun_dvn @NGEMovies !!! Come September...."



Anil Kapoor shared saying, "You can never have "Two" much of @Varun_dvn...Or can you?! #Judwaa2 is the definition of #DoubleTrouble"



Varun Dhawan's childhood friend and Bollywood's leading lady Shraddha Kapoor also took to Twitter to wish the team luck. She said, "The #Judwaa2 trailer is AWESOME! Goooooo @Varun_dvn !!!"



Bollywood's heartthrob Ranveer Singh too showered the team with love and appreciation saying, "Isse kehte hain JUDWAAAAH"



Arjun Kapoor shared his views on the trailer saying, "Prem se aaya hai Raja bajaane Sabka band baaja !!! David uncle in full form @Varun_dvn @Asli_Jacqueline @taapsee @WardaNadiadwala #Judwaa2"



The Main Tera Hero co-star of Varun Dhawan, Ileana D'Cruz also praised the tea saying, "Looooove it Varunaaa!!!! U've KILLED it as usual!!! @Asli_Jacqueline @taapsee how gorgeous do u girls look!! love!!!"



Ayushmann Khurrana took to twitter praising the trailer saying, "Prem bhai @Varun_dvn this #Judwaa2 trailer has already scored 100 cr. Ab film toh phaad hee degi! Loved it!!!"



Sonakshi Sinha also tweeted for her Lootera co-star saying, "Wah wah!! Wah wah... its judwaaaa!!! Mazza ayega @Varun_dvn"



Neha Dhupia, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Remo Dsouza, Ashutosh Gowariker, too expressed their views on the trailer.



Apart from the Bollywood celebs, comedy kings like Sunil Grover and Zakir Khan too praised the trailer of 'Judwaa 2'.



Sunil Grover said, "Woooooooowwwwwwwww!!!"



Zakir Khan shared his thoughts saying, "Apne ko yeh ladka pasand hai @Varun_dvn. Only 90's kid will know what a rage #judwa was, Super excited!!"



Indeed, Judwaa was a rage back in 90's and reliving the memories with 'Judwaa 2' has got the fans excited.



Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release on 29th September.