 »   »   » HE IS ON CLOUD NINE! Varun Dhawan To Get Waxed At Madame Tussauds Museum In Hong Kong

2017 has been a great year for Varun Dhawan! He has delivered two back-to-back blockbusters- Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa and the young lad is all set to get a new honor.

In fact, we hear that he is one of the youngest actors to achieve this feat. Curious to know more about it? Scroll down to read...



Varun Dhawan To Get Immortalized At A Wax Museum Yes, you heard that right! The 'Judwaa 2' actor is the first Gen Y star to get a wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong.





He's Way Too Excited Varun was quoted as saying, "It was a great experience to work with Madame Tussauds. I am so excited to get my wax figure in Hong Kong!"

Varun Can't Wait To Stare Down His Wax Figure The actor tweeted, "Huge honour can't wait to come there and stare down my wax figure. Thank you."

KJo Too Had Something To Say Karan Johar who gave Varun his first big break in Bollywood with 'Student Of The Year' wrote, "Guess who is at Madam Tussauds now?? In Honk Kong! Presenting @Varun_dvn ....it's on its way!!!!"





The Prep A group of skilled Madame Tussauds sculpting team specially travelled to Mumbai to meet Varun and conduct a detailed sitting process. More than 200 measurements were taken, the team also matched the hair and eye colour of the actor. Varun also worked closely with the team and kept sharing his ideas on the pose of the figure.

Varun Will Unveil His Wax Statue Next Year Reportedly, Varun will be the 4th Indian figure to join Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong with Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan, currently on display. He will unveil his figure in Hong Kong early next year.



On the work front, the actor has a string of films coming up next which include Shoojit Sircar's October, Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga and Remo D'souza's ABCD 3. There are even rumors about him starring in Abhishek Verman's tentatively titled Shiddat.