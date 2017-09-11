 »   »   » HOT NOW! Varun Dhawan To Play A Labourer In This Film Co-Starring Anushka Sharma?

Varun Dhawan is on a roll. The young lad has signed up a string of films belonging to different genres. The actor will be sharing screen space for the first time with Anushka Sharma in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' director Sharat Katariya's second film, Sui Dhaaga.

Since the film's title is quirky, trust Varun to come with a surprise! If reports are to be believed then the 'Judwaa 2' actor will be playing the role of a labourer in the film.



Talking about it, a source told DNA, "Varun plays a labourer, a hired help in the film. His look in the film will be in-sync with his character. The film hopes to raise awareness about indigenous cottage industries here in India and also talks about the dignity of labour."



Talking about the director Sharat, a source added, "Sharat is so passionate about the subject, his narration impressed Varun enough to say yes to the project."



Meanwhile, Varun had earlier said, "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a way that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script that Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this one. Anushka and I are pairing up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."



On the other hand, Anushka had quipped, ""I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. Sui Dhaaga is a story of self reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And am really looking forward to work with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya."



Stay tuned for more updates.