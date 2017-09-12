 »   »   » Varun Dhawan TROLLED For Wearing Lux Cozi Underwear In Budapest! His Reply Will Make You Go ROFL

As funny as it might sound, Varun Dhawan shared a picture on his Twitter handle from Budapest for the promotions of Judwaa 2 and little did he know that people would end up trolling him for the Lux Cozi underwear that he was wearing, as the elastic showed up in the image. Twitterati went into a frenzy and trolled Varun for wearing a "sasta" underwear, that too while in Budapest.

However, Varun Dhawan seemed not to be bothered about the trolls at all and joined them instead and replied to one of the trollers as, "Bahut comfortable or affordable hain bhai raja ko pasand hain." Check out the hilarious tweets below poking fun at Varun Dhawan's underwear...

