Varun Dhawan TROLLED For Wearing Lux Cozi Underwear In Budapest! His Reply Will Make You Go ROFL

As funny as it might sound, Varun Dhawan shared a picture on his Twitter handle from Budapest for the promotions of Judwaa 2 and little did he know that people would end up trolling him for the Lux Cozi underwear that he was wearing, as the elastic showed up in the image. Twitterati went into a frenzy and trolled Varun for wearing a "sasta" underwear, that too while in Budapest.

However, Varun Dhawan seemed not to be bothered about the trolls at all and joined them instead and replied to one of the trollers as, "Bahut comfortable or affordable hain bhai raja ko pasand hain." Check out the hilarious tweets below poking fun at Varun Dhawan's underwear...

Varun Dhawan

This one tweet sparked off a series of tweets poking fun at Varun Dhawan for wearing Lux Cozi underwear.

So Funny

Twitteratis questioned Varun Dhawan's choice of underwear too!

Can't Escape Trolls

More than the image of Varun Dhawan himself, trollers saw only his underwear and nothing else!

Internet Is Funny

Varun Dhawan had no idea that his underwear would become the highlight of his latest Twitter image.

My Underwear, My Choice!

Varun Dhawan joined the troll bandwagon and made the whole thing light too with his funny yet witty reply!

Judwaa Underwear

It looks like Judwaa 2's comedy has begun even before it's release!

Good Job!

It's good that Varun Dhawan handled this so tactfully and laughed it off himself!

Varun Or Luz Cozi?

What do you guys see? Varun Dhawan or Lux Cozi! Leave your comments...

Story first published: Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 17:51 [IST]
