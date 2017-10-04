 »   »   » A FAIRY TALE! Varun Dhawan Turns Prince Charming For Alia Bhatt & Their Photos Are Just Mind-Blowing

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make a gorgeous pair on the big screen. 'Varia' as they are popularly called by their fans have shared screen space in many blockbuster films and the audience just can't seem to get enough of this lovely jodi!
It was a treat for all Varun- Alia fans when the former shared a picture with Alia from a shooting set and piqued our curiosity levels. Read on to know more...
Oh-So-Dreamy
In the picture, Varun is seen in a cowboy avatar whereas Alia looks stunning in a red cold shoulder dress. The duo are seen posing romantically and boy, we are totally smitten.
Picture Perfect
Later, Varun shared one more picture from the sets on Instagram and captioned it as, "Back on set with #dharma and @aliaabhatt. 4.0." Going by the looks of it, it seems that the two stars are teaming up for an ad film possibly for the Clean My City venture.
Badrinath Vibes?
Shashank Khaitan, the director of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' too loved the pictures and tweeted, "Humpty... Badri vibes ... Dulhania 3? @Varun_dvn @aliaa08. Well, we would absolutely loved to see them reunite for the third part!
A Film Together On The Cards?
Recently, fashion designer Manish Malhotra had confirmed that he is working on a period film starring Varun and Alia, Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, Aditya Roy Kapur. Though there hasn't been any official announcement yet, sources hint that this could be Abhishek Verman's upcoming film tentatively titled Shiddat.
When Varun was asked about it in a Mumbai Mirror interview, he refused to spill the beans but added that Abhishek Varman is 'a very strict director and doesn't like anyone going against the rules'.