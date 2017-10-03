 »   »   » Varun Dhawan Urges Fans To Say No To Piracy!

His latest release Judwaa 2 is doing great at the box office and actor Varun Dhawan wants his fans to watch the film only in theatres.

The 30-year-old actor, who plays a double role in the film directed by father David Dhawan, asked his fans to support him in the fight against piracy.

"Please do not support piracy. If you love films please watch it through legal mediums. I'm a fan of cinema I urge all of you say #nopiracy," he wrote.

Judwaa2 is a reboot of 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan in the lead role.

The movie which released last Friday also featuresJacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

