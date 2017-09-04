 »   »   » Can You Guess Varun Dhawan's Inspiration For Judwaa 2? No It's Not Salman Khan!

Varun Dhawan for the first time will be seen playing a double role for Judwaa 2 and if you assume that his inspiration is Judwaa star Salman Khan, then you're wrong! Varun, in fact, was inspired by Salman Khan no doubt about that, but his real inspiration were none other than 'real life twins'! Yes, Varun did a lot of research and understood the complexities and nuances required to portray the dual characters.

Also Read: Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta's Hot Photoshoot Was Trolled More By Women & Not Men! Read Details



"I did a lot of research for the film. I have two friends Aman and Pawan who are twins in real life, so I tried to find out how is it. In fact, I even tried to find out if one has a girlfriend so how does she tell them apart, I mean doesn't she accidentally catch hold of the other one. I did find out that sometimes twins take advantage of the fact," revealed the Judwaa 2 star, Varun Dhawan.



Judwaa 2 is a reprised version of the 1997 released superhit film Judwaa which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the lead roles. The comedy, songs and double roles were widely accepted by the audiences back then and we're sure Judwaa 2 will end up winning the audiences' hearts even now.



Also Read: Bikini Diaries! Nidhii Agerwal Holidays In Goa & Chills By The Pool! Picture



The film stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles and is directed by David Dhawan. Judwaa 2 is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, 2017. It'll be a double dosage of comedy and Varun Dhawan will certainly not disappoint, that's for sure.