 »   »   » Veere Di Wedding FIRST POSTER! Kareena Kapoor Khan & Her Girl Gang Are Having A Blast

Veere Di Wedding First Look Out starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara and Shikha | Filmibeat

Just yesterday, the makers of Veere Di Wedding dropped a fantastic teaser of the film which left everyone damn excited about what's coming up next.

This morning, le and behold, here comes in the first official poster of the movie that's giving us some major wedding goals. Check it out here...

Nach Le Ve In the poster, one can see Kareena Kapoor Khan letting her hair down with her girl gang comprising of Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and debutante Shikha Talsania.

The Tease Earlier, the makers had shared a small glimpse of the movie where Sonam was seen zipping her dress, Shikha pleating Kareena's saree and Swara wearing her 'mojri'.

A Stylish Journey Earlier, Bebo was quoted, "It is going to be quite a chic flick, with everyone trying to make it to my wedding. It's a stylish and fun journey."

Guess Who Plays Bebo's Hubby In The Film! Internet sensation Sumeet Vyas who rose to fame with the popular web-series Permanent Roommate will be playing Kareena's husband in this movie.

The actor was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror, "My character brings a sense of humour to the plot. Shashanka made it clear that it wasn't just a male part thrown into the picture. He wanted a solid actor on board. But I'm not being delusional, I know it's a film about four girls with a mind-blowing script!"





What Catfight? Recently, there were rumours of a catfight between Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, Sonam put out a Twitter post brushing off all these reports.



Meanwhile, what do you folks have to say about Veere Di Wedding's first poster?