 »   »   »  RIP! Veteran Actor Vinod Khanna PASSES AWAY At The Age Of 70!

RIP! Veteran Actor Vinod Khanna PASSES AWAY At The Age Of 70!

By
    In one of the most shocking turn of events, veteran actor Vinod Khanna succumbed to cancer of the urinary bladder this morning in a Mumbai hospital.

    The actor had been suffering from a bout of ill health and had been hospitalised since 31st March 2017. His son Rahul Khanna had held a press conference and informed back then that the yesteryear screen icon had been admitted after suffering from severe dehydration and added that doctors hoped to discharge Khanna senior soon.

     

    vinod
     

    An image of a frail-looking Vinod Khanna had earlier gone viral and sparked widespread concern about his heath. Unfortunately this morning, Khanna finally lost his battle with the life-threatening disease. The news has left everyone in complete shock.

    A Hindustan Times report quoted a source from the hospital saying, "Doctors and family were expecting a recovery but somehow his condition escalated and he succumbed today afternoon."

    His 'Amar Akbar Anthony' co-star Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to express his condolences-

    Other B-town celebrities too mourned the loss of one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. Here's what some of them had to say...

     

    Karan Johar

    His screen presence is unparalleled even today...his super star swag is what we grew up on....RIP #VinodKhanna ...thoughts and prayers....

    Akshay Kumar

    Sad to learn about the passing away of #VinodKhanna Sir,one of the most charismatic actors...truly end of an era.Condolences to the family

    Varun Dhawan

    #Vinodkhanna will always remain the coolest and most good looking actor to grace the Indian screens.The industry has lost a legend today.

    Anupam Kher

    Will remember #VinodKhanna ji for his larger than life performances & his graciousness. There r very few people like him. Will miss u Sir.

    Richa Chadha

    RIP #VinodKhanna sir. You were the fantasy of most women in the northern India through the 1980s. You shall be missed by one and all

    Evelyn Sharma

    Sad to hear about the demise of #VinodKhanna ..Sending lots of love and prayers to his family...

    The veteran actor was a sitting MP from Gurdaspur. He is survived by his wife Khanna and sons Akshaye and Rahul.

    Bollywood has lost one of its most 'shining' stars! We will miss you, Vinodji!

     

     

