 »   »   » LIGHTS, CAMERA & ACTION! Vicky Kaushal- Alia Bhatt's Raazi Goes On Floors

Alia Bhatt who has several critically acclaimed performances to her credit, is all set to enthrall the audience with yet another powerful act.

The actress had recently signed up Meghna Gulzar's Raazi which has her sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The film has hit the shooting floors today. Read on to know more...



Karan Johar Makes An Announcement On Twitter KJo who is one of the producers of this film shared the news of the film's shoot commencing today by tweeting a picture of the clapperboard.

Alia's Role In The Film The film is reportedly based on book titled Calling Sehmat by Harinder S Sikka. Raazi has Alia playing a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani official (played by Vicky Kaushal) and becomes a spy for India.

Learning Urdu To prep up for her role of a Kashmiri girl, Alia is learning Urdu and how to drive a jeep.

When Alia Got Goosebumps When asked if she has read the novel, Alia told a leading daily, "I had not read the book when Meghna came to me about a year-and-a-half ago. There was just a basic one-line story idea. I told her that this is something that I would love to do. Usually, we green light a script, but in my head, I had agreed to do Raazi even without the script.

It's a true story, and when I heard the turn of events, I had goosebumps. I couldn't believe it. Then, they came back to me and I read the first 20 pages of the story and I knew that if I want to do that one film a year that challenges me, this is that film."



Alia Is Scared To Go On This Journey She further added, "Actors want to do that one big Hindi film every year, but I want to do that one film that will completely challenge me and turn everything upside down. It happened with Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and now with Raazi. I am so scared and nervous to go on this journey, because of the kind of intensity of this character."



